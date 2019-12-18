|
MORTIMER John and Tina Of Pudsey.
John passed away at home on
24th November 2019,
aged 32 years, and
Tina passed away in
St Luke's Nursing Home, Calverley, on 11th December 2019,
aged 64 years.
John and Tina will be sadly missed by all their loving family.
A service to celebrate their
lives will be held on
Monday 23rd December at Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 11.40am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu can be made to The P.D.S.A.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity Funeral Director on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 18, 2019