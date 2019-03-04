|
|
|
McNULTY
John Christine and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, Mass offerings and generous donations for charity received during the sudden passing of John.
Sincere thanks to all who attended the evening reception and funeral, to Canon John Galvin and
Deacon Peter for their kind
words and service.
To Chris and staff of the Leeds Irish Centre for the lovely reception and to Adrian and all at Hughes Funeral Services for their help.
"May God Bless You All"
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
