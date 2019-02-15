Home

Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
19:00
St. Francis' Church, Westfield Road, Morley
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
09:30
St. Francis' Church, Westfield Road, Morley
McNULTY
John Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of John, who passed away suddenly at home on February 6th, aged 73 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Christine and loving dad of Madeleine and Geraldine. A loved and respected father-in-law of Iain and dearest grandad of Aidan, Francesca, Tara and Alex.
John will be received into
St. Francis' Church, Westfield Road, Morley on Thursday February 21st at 7.00pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday February 22nd at 9.30am prior to burial at Rothwell Haigh Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John can be given to Myaware & The Encephalitis Society, for which a plate will be available at Church.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
