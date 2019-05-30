|
|
|
Marshall John (Ex British Rail)
Passed away peacefully on
23rd May at St James' Hospital, aged 81 years with all
his family around him.
He leaves a loving wife Sheila,
son Andrew, grandson George
and brother Allan.
Funeral Service takes place, Thursday 6th June at
Rawdon Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of John
may be made to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Parkinson's UK.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Mahony & Ward,
Tel 0113 2565209.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
