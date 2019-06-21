|
|
|
LORRIMAN John June 17, in hospital, of Morley,
aged 79 years, John.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
dearly loved dad of Anthony,
dear father-in-law of Sally, much loved grandad of Daniel and Max, also a loved brother.
Service and cremation will be held
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.00am on Monday July 1.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Pinderfields Hospital may be left at the service. John is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street,
Morley Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
