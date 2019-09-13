|
KEENAGHAN John Passed away peacefully, on the
9th September 2019 aged 91 years.
Beloved brother of Terry, Philip, Kathleen and the late Kenneth, Robert, Bernard and Kevin.
Much loved brother-in-law of Pauline and the late Barbara, Brenda, Dorothy and Mary.
Dear uncle and great uncle.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi R.C. Church on
Friday 20th September at 12.30pm prior to interment in Killingbeck Cemetery at 2pm. Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu will be gratefully received in aid of Macmillan Nurses and
St Gemma's Hospice, and a plate
will be made available at the church. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019