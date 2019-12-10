|
HUDSON John 01/12/19
Peacefully at home, aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Sheila, much loved father of Alexis and Michelle, dear father-in-law of Andrew and Michelle and a loving grandad of Lucas and Francesca.
A service of thanksgiving will
take place at St Johns Church,
Yeadon, on Wednesday
18th December at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Sue Ryder, for which a plate will
be available at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019