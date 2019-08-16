Home

G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Garforth, Leeds)
62a Main Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS25 1AA
0113 286 2980
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
13:00
Pontefract Crematorium
John Holmes Notice
HOLMES John Michael Passed away peacefully in hospital after a long illness, courageously bourne, aged 73 years.
Dearly loved and treasured husband of Betty and a loving
step-father, father, father-in-law, grand and great granddad.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of John
may be given to Chevin Socialites 'Hug on a tray' charity, for which purpose a collection box will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son,
Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019
