|
|
|
HOLMES John Michael Passed away peacefully in hospital after a long illness, courageously bourne, aged 73 years.
Dearly loved and treasured husband of Betty and a loving
step-father, father, father-in-law, grand and great granddad.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of John
may be given to Chevin Socialites 'Hug on a tray' charity, for which purpose a collection box will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son,
Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019