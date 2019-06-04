|
|
|
HENEGHAN John John's family would sincerely
like to thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours,
for all their kind acts of sympathy,
mass cards, cards, gifts, letters
and messages of condolence
received during their
recent sad loss.
Special thanks to
Fr. McGillycuddy and Fr. Thornton,
St Patrick's Church, Leeds 9 for their words of comfort, support and beautiful Requiem Mass.
Thanks to Cecilia Curry (Organist)
Tom McLoughlin, Christy Power, Marian and staff at
Leeds Irish Centre for their
support and kindness.
Our gratitude to Sarah Dillon for
her advice and expertise.
To Hughes Funeral Services
for their support, kindness, respect and excellent funeral arrangements.
"Thank You, All"
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 4, 2019
