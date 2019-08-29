|
|
|
HARRISON JOHN Passed away peacefully,
but suddenly in hospital, on the 30th July 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pat. Much loved father of Bernadette and father-in-law of Paul.
Devoted grandad to Olivia, Tom
and Andrew. John will be
very sadly missed by all.
John will be received into
Corpus Christi R.C. Church on Thursday 5th September at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be held on Friday 6th September at 10am, followed by burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request but donations in lieu, will be gratefully received in aid of
"The Ivies Project" for which a plate will be available
at the church.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Service, Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019