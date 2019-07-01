|
HARDWICK John Roy Died peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.
Loving Husband of Sandra, devoted Dad of Richard, a dear Brother and Uncle and wonderful Friend to many. A fabulous
'Daddy to his dear dog Jackie'.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 4th July at 12.20 at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Care, for which a plate will be available at the rear of the crematorium.
Any enquiries to
Denisons Funeral Service
01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 1, 2019