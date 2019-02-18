Home

Jayne E. Verity
Stony Royd
Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 5JA
0113 257 8799
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
15:00
Rawdon Crematorium
John Friend Notice
FRIEND John Desmond Peacefully on 10th February 2019 aged 96 years.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Doreen. John will be missed by friends and neighbours. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 27th February at Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 3pm.
No flowers by request.
A collection box will be provided at the service for any donations if so desired for Dementia UK.
Any enquiries to Jayne E Verity funeral director
Tel: Pudsey 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
