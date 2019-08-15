Home

R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
John Forbes Notice
Forbes John On August 8th. Peacefully in St James Hospital, aged 75 years of Rothwell. Dearly loved husband of Betty, much loved dad of John, Alison, Mark and Christopher, also a dear Father-in-law and a loved Grandad and beloved Brother. Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday, August 22nd at Lawnswood Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019
