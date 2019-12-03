Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Flaherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Flaherty

Notice Condolences

John Flaherty Notice
FLAHERTY John Francis Died peacefully on Saturday
23rd November 2019.
Much loved husband of Maria, father of Michael and the late Stephen. Loved father in law of Jacqueline, beloved grandad to Emily, Eve and Edward.
Funeral will take place at
St. Francis' Church, Morley on
13th December at 11.30am followed by a committal at Cottingley Crematorium
at 12.20pm.
We invite you to join us afterwards at Morley Cricket Club to celebrate John's life.
No flowers please, instead there will be a collection box at the church for Alzheimer's and
Stroke Research.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -