|
|
|
FLAHERTY John Francis Died peacefully on Saturday
23rd November 2019.
Much loved husband of Maria, father of Michael and the late Stephen. Loved father in law of Jacqueline, beloved grandad to Emily, Eve and Edward.
Funeral will take place at
St. Francis' Church, Morley on
13th December at 11.30am followed by a committal at Cottingley Crematorium
at 12.20pm.
We invite you to join us afterwards at Morley Cricket Club to celebrate John's life.
No flowers please, instead there will be a collection box at the church for Alzheimer's and
Stroke Research.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019