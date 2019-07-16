|
|
|
THE LEGEND JOHN WILLIAM BEST 24.10.1949 - 05.07.2019
Our Father, Our Legend.
Passed away peacefully
in St James' Hospital
surrounded by love.
Adored Dad of Kellyann, Jamie, Becky, Chelsea-Bo, Jersey Blue
and Bronte Boleyn Blaise.
Doting Grandad, Papi, Brother, Uncle, Father in law & friend to all.
Loving Partner of Cassie.
Funeral service to be held at Saint John & Saint Barnabas Church LS10 on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 11.30am, followed by a service at Cottingley Crematorium at 12.20pm. A celebration of John's life will then be held at the
Bay Horse Pub in Hunslet.
Family and friends are invited to spread love throughout by wearing something of
John's favourite colours,
Yellow or light Blue/Turquoise.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 16, 2019