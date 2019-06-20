|
WICKS Joanne Passed away 6th June 2019 in
St James' Hospital, Leeds
aged 51 years.
Joanne will be sadly missed by her loving partner, children and all
her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Leeds Minister on Tuesday 25th June at 11am, followed by burial
at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations will be forwarded to Meningitis UK
for which a plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
