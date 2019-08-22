|
|
|
THOMPSON Joan On August 7th 2019 at
Snapethorpe Hall Care Home,
Joan, aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the
late Jack Thompson,
dear mum of Joy and
mother in law of Martin,
cherished gran of Lisa,
Faith, Lesley and Ross and
their partners also a much loved great gran, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service to take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Tuesday 27th August at
2.20pm followed by a
service to celebrate Joan's
life at Kings Way Methodist Church, Ossett at 3pm.
Everyone welcome.
Family flowers only please but
donations in Joan's memory
may be given for
The Macular Society and
Guide Dogs for the Blind,
a plate will be available at the
crematorium and the church.
Will all friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019