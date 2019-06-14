Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Headingley
32 North Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS6 3HE
(113) 224-2443
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
15:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Shaw

Notice Condolences

Joan Shaw Notice
Shaw Joan
(nee Feather) Passed away peacefully at home on 9th June, after a long illness patiently born, aged 82 years.
Loving Wife to Jack,
caring Mum to Tim and Debby,
a loving Nana and Great Nana.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only by request, Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeral Care, Headingley, Tel: 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.