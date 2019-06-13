|
|
|
Myers Joan
(nee Greenwood) Died suddenly
and unexpectedly in
St James' Hospital on
Tuesday 28th May, aged 91 years.
The dearly loved mother of Alison and beloved wife of the late Derek, she was also a loving 'Grandma'
to Jazzy the dog. Reunited with Derek once more, you will always be with us in our hearts and in our memories in this world which now seems empty without you.
The funeral service will take place at Colton Methodist Church
on Thursday 20th June at
1pm prior to private cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request
but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice and a plate will be made available at the church. Friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
Read More