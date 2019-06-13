Myers Joan

(nee Greenwood) Died suddenly

and unexpectedly in

St James' Hospital on

Tuesday 28th May, aged 91 years.

The dearly loved mother of Alison and beloved wife of the late Derek, she was also a loving 'Grandma'

to Jazzy the dog. Reunited with Derek once more, you will always be with us in our hearts and in our memories in this world which now seems empty without you.

The funeral service will take place at Colton Methodist Church

on Thursday 20th June at

1pm prior to private cremation at

Rawdon Crematorium.

Family flowers only by request

but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of

St Gemma's Hospice and a plate will be made available at the church. Friends please

accept this intimation.

Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2019