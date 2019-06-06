|
|
|
LOFT Joan Veronica Of your charity please pray for the Repose of the Soul of Joan. R.I.P. who passed away peacefully on 22nd May 2019, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, loving mother of Christine and beloved grandmother of Charlotte and Victoria.
Joan will be received into St. Paul's R.C. Church, King Lane, Leeds,
LS17 5ES on Thursday 13th June at 2.15pm where a Requiem Mass
will be celebrated followed by cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Family and friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if so desired donations can be made in memory of Joan for St. Gemma's Hospice for which purpose a collection box will be available at the service.
Joan is currently resting at
Kayes of Moortown.
Tel: 0113 237 0485
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
Read More