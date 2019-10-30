|
|
|
KENNY JOAN (née Boyes) On October 14th aged 90 years, after a long illness and surrounded by her family, JOAN of Leeds and latterly of Wakefield is now reunited with her beloved husband Jimmy after 32 years apart.
She was a loving mother to Derek, Andrew, Philip, James, Simon and Helen as well as a devoted grandmother, great grandmother and friend of many.
Funeral at Lawnswood Cemetery Chapel, November 11th at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Joan, in lieu of flowers please to support residents' activities at Mapplewell Manor where she was so wonderfully cared for from 2013 via fundraising.mha.org.uk/donate
or c/o EMD Parkinson,
37 Lower York Street,
Wakefield WF1 3LH
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2019