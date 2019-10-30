Home

POWERED BY

Services
EMD Parkinson Ltd (Wakefield)
37 Lower York Street
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 3LH
01924 373191
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00
Lawnswood Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kenny

Notice Condolences

Joan Kenny Notice
KENNY JOAN (née Boyes) On October 14th aged 90 years, after a long illness and surrounded by her family, JOAN of Leeds and latterly of Wakefield is now reunited with her beloved husband Jimmy after 32 years apart.
She was a loving mother to Derek, Andrew, Philip, James, Simon and Helen as well as a devoted grandmother, great grandmother and friend of many.

Funeral at Lawnswood Cemetery Chapel, November 11th at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Joan, in lieu of flowers please to support residents' activities at Mapplewell Manor where she was so wonderfully cared for from 2013 via fundraising.mha.org.uk/donate
or c/o EMD Parkinson,
37 Lower York Street,
Wakefield WF1 3LH
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of EMD Parkinson Ltd (Wakefield)
Download Now