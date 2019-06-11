|
JOAN DICK On June 1st passed
away aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, a much loved mum to Robert, Alison (Stephen) and Maria (Jason), Grandma to Molly, Madeline, Jordan, Mikayla, Daniel, and Alysha, and also a sister who will be very sadly missed.
Funeral Service in Trinity Methodist Church, Bramley on Tuesday 18th June at 11.30am, followed by Cremation at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be given for Guide Dogs for the Blind and The Dogs Trust, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Robson & Ellis, Bramley.
Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
