|
|
|
CUTLER Joan Died suddenly at home on
2nd August, aged 87, after a short period of illness borne with immense courage.
Much loved and will be greatly missed by daughter Kathryn, Jane (Kate), son-in-law Matt,
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 19th August at 1.30pm at the private chapel of Mahony and Ward, The Manor Hall,
Robin Lane, Pudsey.
Donations in memory of Joan
may be made to The British Lung Foundation and The National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society,
a box will be made available
at the service.
Any enquiries to
Mahony & Ward Funeral Service Tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 12, 2019