|
|
|
BROOKSBANK Joan Eunice Passed away peacefully in hospital on December 3rd 2019.
Dearly beloved wife of Malcolm. Loved sister-in-law of Josie
and Noel and a loving aunt.
Joan will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road Leeds 16 on
Monday December 23rd at 12.20pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations for the British Heart Foundation would be appreciated and for which purpose a
plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates
Tel 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 16, 2019