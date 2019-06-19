|
|
|
Bird Joan Elizabeth On June 6th peacefully at home aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, loving mam of Daphne, Christopher and Carole and
a loved mother in law , grandma and great grandma.
Service and Cremation at Cottingley Crematorium on Wednesday June 26th at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Wakefield Hospice and Cancer Research.
A plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
Rothwell
Tel: 0113 2822422
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
Read More