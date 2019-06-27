|
|
|
BEASLEY Joan Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 21st June, aged 85 years.
Joan, beloved Wife of the late Raymond, and a dearly loved Mum, Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 11.00am
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK,
a box will be available
at the service.
Inquiries to
A Waite & Son Funeral Service,
Hall Lane, Leeds 12
0113 2310432
www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
