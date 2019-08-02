Home

Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Arnold Joan Mary July 8th, passed away peacefully in St James' Hospital, aged 84 years.
Joan, much loved mum of
Ian, Nigel and Julie,
dear mother in law of
Sally, Annette and Dave,
loving granny of Grace and Nick, Stephanie and Chris,
Tom and Claire, David and Louise and Hazel and Jeff.
Also a treasured great granny
of Vinnie, Eddie and April.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday August 9th at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of
Joan may be made to
St James' Respiratory Care Unit.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019
