Hague Jim May 23rd, passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 83 years.
Jim, dearly loved husband of the late May, much loved dad of Ann and Julie, dear father-in-law of David and Wayne, loving grandad of Mary, Jonathan, Susan, Matthew and Sally, also a treasured great grandad of Charlie, Dylan and Tamara.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday
June 10th at 1.40pm.
No flowers by request, but donations in memory of Jim may be made to The Royal British Legion, Cancer Research or The British Heart Foundation, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
