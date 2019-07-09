|
|
|
Handforth Jenny On June 24th , 2019, aged 54 years and of Shadwell, Leeds 17.
Dearly loved daughter of Betty
and the late John.
Loving sister of Emma and
sister-in-law of Dave.
Jenny will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16, on
Tuesday July 16th , 2019 at
11am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations for Breast Cancer UK would be appreciated and
for which purpose a plate will be provided. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Oakwood, Leeds 8.
Tel 2499338
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 9, 2019