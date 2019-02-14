Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Smith

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Smith Notice
Smith Jennifer Passed away peacefully on
29th January 2019, aged 78 years.

Dearly loved mother to
Beverley and Keely.
Jennifer will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday
20th February 2019 at 2.20pm.

Donations if desired will be forwarded to Multiple Sclerosis and Dementia UK.
Friends please accept
this intimation.

Enquiries Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates,
0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.