Smith Jennifer Passed away peacefully on
29th January 2019, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved mother to
Beverley and Keely.
Jennifer will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday
20th February 2019 at 2.20pm.
Donations if desired will be forwarded to Multiple Sclerosis and Dementia UK.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates,
0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
