GALL JEANETTE July 14th, peacefully in
St Gemma's Hospice,
aged 55 years,
surrounded by her loving family.
Much loved wife of Ricky.
Dearly loved mum of Matthew
and a loving daughter of Madge.
Dear sister of Amanda and she will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Leeds 16 on Thursday July 25th
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations for
St Gemma's Hospice and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Rd, Leeds 9.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 22, 2019