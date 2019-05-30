Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Fish

Notice Condolences

Jeanette Fish Notice
Fish Jeanette Mary
'Jean' Peacefully at home on
22nd May 2019, aged 75 years.

Loving wife of Peter, much loved mum of Andrea, Paul and Graeme, loving mother in law of Ian, Pauline and Susanne and a treasured granny of Lois and Alex.

Funeral service and cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 7th June at 3pm.

Flowers welcome, donations to
Yorkshire Cancer Care
and Macmillan Nurses for which a box will be provided at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.

All enquiries to
Thornton Bros
Funeral Directors
01977 683063
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.