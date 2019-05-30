|
|
|
Fish Jeanette Mary
'Jean' Peacefully at home on
22nd May 2019, aged 75 years.
Loving wife of Peter, much loved mum of Andrea, Paul and Graeme, loving mother in law of Ian, Pauline and Susanne and a treasured granny of Lois and Alex.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 7th June at 3pm.
Flowers welcome, donations to
Yorkshire Cancer Care
and Macmillan Nurses for which a box will be provided at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to
Thornton Bros
Funeral Directors
01977 683063
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
