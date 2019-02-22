|
|
|
Wolfe Jean Margaret
(née Fitton) February 7, peacefully in hospital with her family, aged 86 years. Beloved mother of Andrew and Kathryn, mother- in - law of Trudi and Bob, much loved nan of Sarah, Timothy, Eleanor and Meghan
and sister of Pat and Michael. Margaret was proud to be President of Alwoodley Townswomen's Guild.
She will be missed by all.
Funeral service will be held at
St John's Church Moor Allerton
on Friday 1st March at 11pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be for
Take Heart and the
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquires to
J E Spence Funeral Service.
Tel 0113 2682842
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
