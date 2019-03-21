Home

Jean Whitaker Notice
Whitaker Jean Phyllis Died peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family, aged 84 years of Armley.
Much loved wife of the late Peter, dear mother to Gary and Jonathan also dearly loved grandmother Jean to five grandsons.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations maybe made to
L18 Jubilee Wing, L.G.I.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley.
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
