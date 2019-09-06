Home

Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30
Rawdon Crematorium
Varley Jean (Molly) On August 25th 2019, peacefully in hospital following a short illness, Molly aged 88 years of Farsley.
A much loved mum of Martin and Jane and Janet and Steve, loving nana, great nana, sister, auntie and friend to all who knew her.
Funeral service and cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September at 11.40am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given at the service for ward J11 at St James University Hospital in Leeds. Friends and family please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
