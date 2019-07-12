|
|
|
THOMPSON Jean
Nee Smith Peacefully on the 6th July 2019, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late George and a loved sister and auntie who will be greatly missed.
R.I.P.
Service will be held on Thursday 18th July at Cottingley Hall Crematorium commencing
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers, with donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired for Charlton Court Activities Fund.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity Funeral Director
on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 12, 2019