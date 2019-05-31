|
|
|
stark Jean On May 12th peacefully at home, Jean. Much loved wife of Michael and loving mother of Judith and Helen, mother-in-law to Tony and Robert and devoted gran to Oliver.
Jean will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Whitkirk on
Thursday 6th June at 12.30.
Family flowers only please,
although donations to
St. Gemma's Hospice in Jean's memory would be very much appreciated. Colourful clothes welcomed.
All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson Funeral Directors
on 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
