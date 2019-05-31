Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Stark

Notice Condolences

Jean Stark Notice
stark Jean On May 12th peacefully at home, Jean. Much loved wife of Michael and loving mother of Judith and Helen, mother-in-law to Tony and Robert and devoted gran to Oliver.
Jean will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Whitkirk on
Thursday 6th June at 12.30.
Family flowers only please,
although donations to
St. Gemma's Hospice in Jean's memory would be very much appreciated. Colourful clothes welcomed.
All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson Funeral Directors
on 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.