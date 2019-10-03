Home

Bensons Funeral Service (Beeston Park, Leeds)
3 Ring Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 1BQ
0113 276 0077
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Jean Schloffman Notice
Schloffman Jean Mary Peacefully on 21st September 2019 at Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 84 years, of Beeston.
Adored wife of the late Raymond, dearly loved Mum, Mum-in-law, Grandma and Great-Grandma.

The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Hall Chapel on Tuesday 15th October at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Cemetery at 11.40am.
Donations may be made in memory of Jean to Dementia UK, for which purpose a collection box will be available at the Service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.

All enquiries to:
Julie at Bensons Funeral Service,
3 Ring Road, Beeston Park, Beeston, LS11 5LG
Tel: 0113 2760077
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019
