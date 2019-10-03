|
Schloffman Jean Mary Peacefully on 21st September 2019 at Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 84 years, of Beeston.
Adored wife of the late Raymond, dearly loved Mum, Mum-in-law, Grandma and Great-Grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Hall Chapel on Tuesday 15th October at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Cemetery at 11.40am.
Donations may be made in memory of Jean to Dementia UK, for which purpose a collection box will be available at the Service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to:
Julie at Bensons Funeral Service,
3 Ring Road, Beeston Park, Beeston, LS11 5LG
Tel: 0113 2760077
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019