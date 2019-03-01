|
ROBINSON Jean Mary Passed away peacefully after a short illness, bravely borne, on
17th February 2019, aged 82 years.
A much loved wife,
mum, grandma and aunt.
Forever in our hearts.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa's Church, Crossgates on Monday 11th March at 10am, prior to committal at
Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu can be given to Candlelighters, for which a plate will be provided at church.
Enquiries to:
Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates. Tel. 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
