PEACE Jean Peacefully on the 28th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harry, much loved mum of Kevin, Nigel and Andrew, loved mother-in-law of Wendy and Beverley, loving grandma of Amy, Leah, Leonie Jasmine, Isobel and Emily also a very dear sister, sister-in-law, auntie and great auntie.
Service will be held on
Tuesday 13th August at Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 11.40. Family flowers, with donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired for The LGI Take Heart Appeal and The Oncology Unit at
St James Hospital.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity Funeral Director on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
