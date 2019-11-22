Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:15
Lawnswood Cemetery Chapel
Otley Road
Leeds
LOUGHNEY Jean Mary Peacefully in St. James's Hospital on November 7th, 2019,
aged 86 years and formerly
of Armley, Leeds.

Beloved Wife of the late
Philip James and a dearly loved Mother of Stephen and Karen, dear Mother-in-law of Caroline and Michael and a much loved Grandmother of Stephen, Liam, Andrew and the late Connor.

Service will take place at Lawnswood Cemetery Chapel, Otley Road, Leeds 16, on
Friday November 29th, 2019 at 10.20am prior to interment.

Flowers or, if desired, donations
for both Dementia UK &
Cancer Research UK would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.

Will friends please accept
this intimation.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019
