LIMBERT Jean Delyse
Nee Gatenby On 19th May 2019 passed away peacefully after a long illness,
aged 78, of Whitkirk.
Dearly loved Wife of Terence and loved Mum of Andrew, Allison, Jason and Conrad. Beloved Grandma to Jacqueline, Rachel, Liam, Mya, Charlie and Dan, and Great Grandma to Megan.
Funeral service to be held at Cottingley Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 10:20am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu can be made to Brandon House Care Home.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Whitkirk 01133909711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
