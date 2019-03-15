|
HUNT Jean
(Nee Roberts) 13.03.1933 - 11.03.2019
Died peacefully in the Leeds General Infirmary.
Beloved wife of the late Dougie, loving mother to Paul and Ian, mother-in-law to Jackie and Sue.
A much loved auntie to Graham and nephews and nieces.
The funeral service will be held at Killingbeck Cemetery Chapel,
York Road, Leeds 14 on
Wednesday March 20th at 11am prior to burial.
A reception will be held
afterwards at The Brown Cow, Selby Road, Leeds 15.
All family and friends are welcome. Donations in memory of Jean can be given to The British Heart Foundation for which a collection box will be available at the service.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services 180 York Road LS9 9NT Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
