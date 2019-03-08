|
|
|
Davison Jean Peacefully in her sleep at
St James's Hospital on
Wednesday 27th February,
Jean, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved Mum to Barry, Marjorie, Jillian and the late Sandra, mother-in-law to Peter, dear sister of Clifford
and sister-in-law of Jean
and a much loved grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March at 11:40am.
Family flowers only
but donations in lieu will
be gratefully received
by Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeral Care, Whitkirk.
Tel: 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
