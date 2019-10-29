|
|
|
CLARKE Jean
nee Colbert Peacefully at Crosshill House, Barrow-upon-Humber on
15th October 2019, Jean,
aged 92 years of Methley.
Loving wife of the late Terry Clarke, cherished mum to Stewart and Janet, much loved grandma
and great grandma.
Jean will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and committal
to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Monday 4th November 2019 at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, if desired donations in lieu for Crosshill House may be sent c/o H. & H.J. Huteson & Sons,
Holydyke Funeral Home,
Barton-upon-Humber DN18 5PR, (cheques made payable to
H. & H.J. Huteson & Sons)
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2019