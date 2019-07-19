Home

R J Burgess Ltd (Normanton)
18 Market Place
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 2AU
01924 894017
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
Jean Charlesworth Notice
Charlesworth Jean Formerly of Rothwell,
passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on
Wednesday 10th July, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Rodney and a cherished and devoted mum,
mum-in-law, grandma,
great grandma, sister, auntie and
good friend to so many people.
The funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 25th July at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
may be left in the donation box outside the
crematorium exit doors.
All enquiries to
R. J Burgess Funeral Directors, Normanton, 01924 894017.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
