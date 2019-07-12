Home

Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Jean Cavanagh

Jean Cavanagh Notice
Cavanagh Jean On June 25th aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late David, loving sister of Joyce and
the late Betty, Alma and Ernest
and a loved auntie and great auntie.
The service and
cremation will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday July 22nd at 11.00am. Friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated for the British Heart Foundation, a collection box for which will be available at the service. Enquiries to
Joseph Tate Funeral Service
Tel 0113 263 8971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 12, 2019
