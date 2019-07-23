Home

G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30
Stonefall Chapel
Harrogate
Jason Poulter Notice
POULTER Jason 10th July 2019,
aged 49 years of
Aldborough, Boroughbridge.
Beloved husband of Katie,
father of Izzi (Isabella)
and eldest son of Graham.
There will be a funeral service to celebrate his life at Stonefall Chapel, Harrogate on
Friday 26th July at 11.40am.
The family invite all friends of Jason to join them at the service.
Family flowers only please but if desired, donations to Mind can be given at the service or made online at www.mind.org.uk.
Enquiries to:
G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby.
Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 23, 2019
