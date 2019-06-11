|
MOODY Janette Peacefully in St James' Hospital
on the 28th May 2019,
aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of Brian,
much loved Mum of Jackie
and Son-in-law Martin.
Treasured Grandma and
friend to many.
Janette will be sadly missed.
The family only funeral service
will take place on
Tuesday 18th June at 1pm,
at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however donations may be
made for the benefit of the
Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeral Care, Kirkstall
0113 230 4064
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
